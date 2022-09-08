LG selects 4 digital health startups for innovation accelerator

LG's innovation center, dubbed LG Nova, has selected four digital health startups to join its "Mission for the Future" global challenge program.

The companies will work alongside LG Nova's team over a six- to nine-month period to develop and create new business ventures, according to a Sept. 7 press release.

The startups selected:

Digbi Health: A digital care platform that aims to prevent and reverse chronic metabolic, digestive and mental health conditions using gut microbiome insight, genetics, AI and food-as-medicine. In partnership with LG, Digbi Health will work to make care globally accessible at home.



LifeNome: An AI and genomics-powered precision health platform that offers personalized health and well-being tools. LG and LifeNome will work together to create a precision maternal and family health platform.



Mindset Medical: A sensor-based technology platform that uses cameras in patient-owned devices to capture health and biological readings.



XRHealth: Develops virtual treatment rooms using VR and AR technology. LG and XRHealth plan to grow the service.





