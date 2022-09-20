Kaiser Permanente Ventures among investors in $75M funding round for plant-based tube feeding company

Kaiser Permanente Ventures is among the investors in a $75 million series C funding round for Kate Farms, which produces plant-based nutrition for tube or oral feeding.

The company says its products are available in about 95 percent of hospitals and covered by Medicare, Medicaid and more than 2,000 commercial insurance plans. The funding round was led by Novo Holdings, an arm of Novo Nordisk, and also included Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"Michelle and I started Kate Farms to help our daughter Kate, who was failing to thrive," co-founder Richard Laver said in a Sept. 19 company news release. "This investment from Novo Holdings and other notable investors is a milestone and a market validator that the product we created for Kate has helped so many."