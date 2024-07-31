Inside Johns Hopkins Health System's new digital transformation project

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System has selected Workday as its enterprise resource planning system as part of the university and health system's digital transformation efforts.

Workday will replace SAP, which has been Johns Hopkins' enterprise resource planning vendor since 2007, with a go-live date of 2027. The company was selected with the help of over 500 Johns Hopkins university and health system employees as part of Johns Hopkins' Sightline operational and digital transformation project. Sightline's sponsors include Kevin Sowers, MSN, RN, president of Johns Hopkins Health System, and Richard Mendola, PhD, vice president and CIO of Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

"Sightline is poised to transform collaboration across the university and health system," said Fernanda Pio Roda, assistant vice president for finance and administration transformation at Johns Hopkins, in a July 30 statement. "Over the next three years, we will engage and empower our employees to join this transformative work, providing opportunities to learn new ways of working, enhance our skills, and focus more on our core missions of educating students, encouraging independent research, and sharing the benefits of discovery with the world."

Johns Hopkins leaders say Workday was a strong choice because it focuses on higher education and healthcare and offers integrated data and reporting and continuously improved technology. Data cleanup and process streamlining are set to begin in the fall.