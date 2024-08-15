How UCHealth uses AI for nurses

Nurses at Aurora, Colo.-based UC Health employ artificial intelligence to alert them to a potentially deadly condition for patients, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Since 2018, the health system has been using AI to detect sepsis, saving thousands of lives in the process, according to the Aug. 4 article.

"We are finding sepsis two to four hours earlier than we would have without using AI," Amy Hassell, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer of the UCHealth Virtual Health Center, told the newspaper. "Every hour impacts mortality by 10%, so that two to four hours can reduce mortality by 30% or more."

The statewide Virtual Sepsis program analyzes 2,000 patients a day for early signs of the complication, notifying nurses and physicians when they should take a closer look, according to the story.