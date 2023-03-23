How LeanTaaS uses AI to take pressure off of operating rooms

Software company LeanTaaS released Perioperative Transformation as a Service, a new service that aims to use LeanTaaS' workflow automation and artificial intelligence tools to take pressure off operating rooms.

According to a March 23 LeanTaaS news release, the new service delivers eight outcomes:





Surgical volume growth Increased market competitiveness Staffing optimization Increased use of procedural areas and equipment Electronic case scheduling Maximizing block utilization Standardization of metrics Benchmarking and sharing of best practices

"Their AI-based software is advanced with predictive and prescriptive analytics, and their team of experts make sure we get the most out of it every day," Steve Hess, CIO of Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, said in the release. "EHRs, dashboards and advanced analytics alone aren't enough. The alignment of the people, process, and tools in the perioperative space translates to efficiency, improved capacity, engaged providers, and better patient care, all of which are helping us achieve our organizational goals."