How AI can have a tangible impact on healthcare

Artificial intelligence and machine learning can help cure some of hospitals and health systems' most pressing burdens, including helping organizations reduce medical errors and relieving some administrative tasks for staff so they can spend more time at the bedside, FastCompany reported June 13.
Here are three ways AI and machine learning can have a positive impact on healthcare, according to the publication:
- Reducing misdiagnosis: In 2022, 7.4 million people were misdiagnosed in emergency departments, with 2.6 million patients suffering from an adverse event as a result, according to the publication. With machine learning and AI, medical professionals could reduce this number as the technologies have the ability to synthesize patient data and compare symptoms across a larger body of information.
- Reduce procedure wait times: The technologies can also reduce wait times for procedures, especially those that are vital, such as organ transplants, according to the publication. Artificial intelligence could streamline and automate communication between healthcare facilities, organ banks and transportation agencies.
- Staffing shortages: Artificial intelligence and machine learning can help with one of the most pressing issues facing healthcare today: workforce shortages. Artificial intelligence and machine learning can automate processes such as transferring data between facilities. If an organization is experiencing staffing shortages, the technologies can be used to fill in the gaps and complete administrative tasks.