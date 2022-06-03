Health tech firms land $430M in last month

Six healthcare-related technology companies obtained $430 million in funding over the last month:

1. "Buy now pay later" healthcare startup Walnut, headquartered in New York City, received a $110 million series A investment May 5, led by Gradient Ventures.

2. Hoboken, N.J.-based cybersecurity firm Semperis got $200 million in series C funding May 24, led by KKR. The funding round also included the Atrium Health Strategic Fund, part of the Charlotte, N.C., health system.

3. Artificial intelligence neurology startup NeuraLight — which has dual headquarters in Austin, Texas, and Tel Aviv, Israel — picked up $25 million in series A funding May 24, led by Koch Disruptive Technologies. The financing round also included Samsung Next.

4. New York-based Parallel Learning, a digital health startup that provides teletherapy to students, raised $20 million in series A funding May 25, led by Tiger Global.

5. Madison, Wis.-based Moxe Health, a healthcare interoperability firm, secured $30 million in series B funding June 1, led by Piper Sandler Merchant Banking and Vensana Capital.

6. Direct primary care startup Hint Health, located in San Francisco, landed a $45 million series B investment June 1 from Banneker Partners and Frist Cressey Ventures.