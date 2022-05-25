'Buy now pay later' healthcare startup gets $110M in funding

Walnut, a "buy now pay later" healthcare startup, recently received a $110 million investment.

The New York City-based tech company embeds its system into the healthcare provider's checkout system (online or off) — rather than using a standalone app — allowing patients to pay medical bills in monthly installments.

The firm, started a year and a half ago, said it aims to serve patients other lenders might not approve. It works with more than 50 providers in nearly a dozen specialties.

The May 5 series A funding round included $100 million in debt financing and $10 million in equity financing was led by Gradient Ventures.