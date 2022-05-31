AI neurology startup gets $25M funding

A health tech startup that aims to find biomarkers and more precision care for neurological disorders has received $25 million in series A funding.

Founded in 2021, NeuraLight — which has dual headquarters in Austin, Texas, and Tel Aviv, Israel — employs computer vision and deep learning algorithms to study patient's eye movements and condition to analyze their neurological status.

The company plans to use the data to improve pharmaceutical interventions, reduce misdiagnoses and measure disease progression for disorders such as Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

"The unmet need in neurology of establishing objective and sensitive biomarkers is immense," stated NeuraLight Scientific Advisory Board member Thomas Südhof, MD, a Nobel laureate and professor of molecular and cellular physiology at Stanford University School of Medicine, in a May 24 company news release.

The funding round was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies and included Samsung Next.