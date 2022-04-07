Geisinger to evaluate the effectiveness of AI in detecting dementia

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health System plans to launch a study on the effectiveness of an AI tool in identifying cognitive impairment that could lead to dementia.

The health system is partnering with pharmaceutical company Eisai to study the value of an algorithm, known as a Passive Digital Marker, on a set of de-identified data to identify individuals dealing with cognitive impairment, which may suggest early signs of dementia, according to an April 4 press release.

"As we continue to develop new treatments to prevent and slow the progression of Alzheimer's and related dementias, early detection is becoming even more important," said Glen Finney, MD, director of Geisinger's Memory and Cognition Program. "Early and accurate diagnosis and treatment of these conditions can drastically improve outcomes and quality of life for both patients and caregivers."

The AI technology aims to better understand the root causes of dementia and other neurological conditions, to aid in better treatments and early detection.