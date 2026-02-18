Former Cleveland Clinic, Google leader joins health tech startup

William Morris, MD, has been named chief medical officer of health tech startup Tennr.

He most recently served in the same role for ambient AI company Ambience Healthcare. He has also been chief medical officer at Google Cloud and spent nearly 16 years at Cleveland Clinic, leaving as the chief innovation officer.

In the new role, Dr. Morris will work with health systems to ensure “specialists see patients who truly need specialty care, urgent cases are prioritized automatically, and clinicians are operating at their top of licensure,” according to a Feb. 18 news release. Tennr offers an intelligent automation platform to triage orders and referrals.