Former Jefferson Health innovation exec, Klasko adviser joins VC firm

Donna Gentile O'Donnell, PhD, has left her position as a senior innovation executive at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health to work for a local venture capitalist, Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Dr. O'Donnell will become a senior advisor to Osagie Imasogie, co-founder and senior managing partner of PIPV Capital, according to the June 1 story. At Jefferson Health, she served as senior vice president of innovation partnerships and a special assistant to former president and CEO Stephen Klasko, MD, who now works for venture firm General Catalyst.

"Dr. O'Donnell's leadership at Jefferson was multifaceted, and important to many of the successes achieved on my watch," Dr. Klasko told the news outlet. "I value her as a consummate professional, a brilliant colleague and a longstanding friend."

Her accomplishments at Jefferson Health included helping the health system create an entrepreneurs-in-residence program with payer Independence Blue Cross; the "Jefferson Health Hack," spun off a similar program at Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and the Health Design Lab innovation space, according to the story.