Cloud computing adoption among healthcare organizations: 6 trends to know

Seven out of 10 healthcare IT professionals say their organizations have moved to the cloud, with another 20 percent saying that they hope to move to the cloud within the next two years, according to a Feb. 22 study from software company DuploCloud.
The study surveyed 500 IT professionals at U.S. healthcare organizations and analyzed the state of cloud computing adoption. Here are six key findings:
- Ninety-four percent of health IT professionals who have completed a cloud migration said they would recommend it to their peers.
- Eighty-four percent said it was easier to maintain compliance once they moved to the cloud.
- Sixty percent of IT professionals who haven't migrated to the cloud said maintaining compliance was the hardest part of switching to cloud computing.
- Seventy percent of IT professionals, who are planning to complete a cloud migration, said they intend to use third-party tools and services.
- Medicare and Medicaid facilities as well as hospitals were most likely to switch to the cloud.
- Physician's offices and dental practices were least likely to adopt cloud computing.