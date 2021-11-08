Cleveland innovation district backed by 3 health systems expects to create 20K jobs

Listen
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted on Nov. 8 shared updates on the Cleveland Innovation District, which was unveiled in January.
The district will be a partnership between Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, The MetroHealth System, Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland State University, which are all based in Cleveland, according to a news release.
Three details:
- The innovation district's goals are to create 20,000 jobs over a 10-year period, attract 10,000 newly graduated students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and conduct $3 billion in research.
- Cleveland Clinic has filled 300 of the 1,000 new jobs to be created by the district related to research, supply chain, education and IT. The health system also opened the district's first new building, the Cleveland Clinic BioRepository.
- MetroHealth began construction on a vector production cleanroom that enables the production of viral technologies used in cancer treatments and immunotherapy. University Hospitals began construction on the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy. The system created 15 research positions to enhance innovation as well as funding for clinical trials and research studies.