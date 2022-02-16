Listen
Advancements in mRNA vaccinology is No. 1 on Cleveland Clinic's "Top 10 Medical Innovations for 2022" list, released Feb. 16.
The list was selected by Cleveland Clinic subject matter experts, led by D. Geoffrey Vince, PhD, the system's executive director of innovations and chair of biomedical engineering. Here are the top 10 medical innovations selected for 2022, in order of anticipated importance:
- Next generation of mRNA vaccinology
- PSMA-targeted therapy in prostate cancer
- Inclisiran, a new treatment for the reduction of low-density lipoproteins
- Once-weekly injectable dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, a novel drug that treats Type 2 diabetes
- Brexanolone, intravenous infusion treatment to treat postpartum depression
- Targeted medication for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
- Nonhormonal alternatives for menopause treatment
- Implantable brain-computer interface technology for severe paralysis
- Artificial intelligence for early detection of sepsis
- Predictive analytics for hypertension