Advancements in mRNA vaccinology is No. 1 on Cleveland Clinic's "Top 10 Medical Innovations for 2022" list, released Feb. 16.

The list was selected by Cleveland Clinic subject matter experts, led by D. Geoffrey Vince, PhD, the system's executive director of innovations and chair of biomedical engineering. Here are the top 10 medical innovations selected for 2022, in order of anticipated importance: