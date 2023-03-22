Brigham and Women's Hospital to verify education effects of medical VR

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital is partnering with medical technology company Jolly Good to test its medical VR technology.

Under the partnership, Brigham and Women's Hospital will help verify the educational effects of medical VR and social implementation in North America.

In addition, Kei Ouchi, MD, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, will become a medical advisor to Jolly Good. Dr. Ouchi will help the company develop live-action medical VR in medical departments, according to a March 22 release from Jolly Good.