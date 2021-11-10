Atrium Health planning $1.5B innovation district: 5 new details

Listen
Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health on Nov. 9 revealed new details about its $1.5 billion innovation district that will surround its future medical school, the Wake Forest School of Medicine, according to The Charlotte Observer.
Five things to know:
- The medical school, which is planned through a partnership between Atrium Health and Winston Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health, is scheduled to open in 2024. Charlotte is the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, according to Atrium.
- The innovation district will include four research towers, an education building, 1.4 acres of open space in front of the educational building, two parking lots with a combined 2,000 spaces, a residential tower with 350 units, a hotel, mixed-use lots and 17,800 square feet of ground-level retail space.
- The system is requesting $75 million from Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. That money could be used to establish a 800-space parking deck, 4,358 feet of new or improved roads, four new intersections and other infrastructure work, according to a county presentation at the board of commissioners meeting.
- The innovation district is expected to create 1,853 jobs in 2025, according to a county analysis.
- As part of the innovation district, Atrium Health said it will donate 14 acres in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood valued at about $25 million to Inlivian, the city's housing authority. The land is beside 14 acres Inlivian owns, and the 28 acres will be used for about 400 units of affordable housing.