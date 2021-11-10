Atrium Health planning $1.5B innovation district: 5 new details

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health on Nov. 9 revealed new details about its $1.5 billion innovation district that will surround its future medical school, the Wake Forest School of Medicine, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Five things to know:

  1. The medical school, which is planned through a partnership between Atrium Health and Winston Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health, is scheduled to open in 2024. Charlotte is the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, according to Atrium.

  2. The innovation district will include four research towers, an education building, 1.4 acres of open space in front of the educational building, two parking lots with a combined 2,000 spaces, a residential tower with 350 units, a hotel, mixed-use lots and 17,800 square feet of ground-level retail space.

  3. The system is requesting $75 million from Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. That money could be used to establish a 800-space parking deck, 4,358 feet of new or improved roads, four new intersections and other infrastructure work, according to a county presentation at the board of commissioners meeting.

  4. The innovation district is expected to create 1,853 jobs in 2025, according to a county analysis.

  5. As part of the innovation district, Atrium Health said it will donate 14 acres in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood valued at about $25 million to Inlivian, the city's housing authority. The land is beside 14 acres Inlivian owns, and the 28 acres will be used for about 400 units of affordable housing.

