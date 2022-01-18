Atlantic Health System expands AI-powered patient registration

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System partnered with Vouched, an artificial intelligence developer, to provide patients with a safe and secure way to complete new patient registration forms via their smartphones.

Atlantic Health System said this partnership will reduce the amount of time patients spend on the in-person registration process, according to a Jan. 18 press release.

"Atlantic Health seeks to transform healthcare, increase patient access, improve efficiency and provide a better all-around patient experience," Benjamin Maisano, vice president and chief digital and innovation officer at Atlantic Health System, said in the press release. "Vouched.ID allows us to replicate in-person workflows online, such as examining a driver's license or other government-issued photo identity documents, then using AI to compare with their live face scan, automating registration and getting patients access to their care team faster, easier and safer than ever before."

The healthcare system already uses Vouched.ID for virtual urgent care but is continuing to expand its access and applications to all Atlantic Health System patients.