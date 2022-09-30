At $200, Illumina unveils world's cheapest genome sequencing

Genetic sequencing company Illumina has unveiled a new machine it says can sequence the human genome for just $200, Wired reported Sept. 29.

It currently costs roughly $600 to sequence an entire genome, compared to about $10,000 10 years ago, according to the story. Illumina revealed its NovaSeq X sequencing machine at an industry event in San Diego.

"As we look to the next decade, we believe we're entering the era of genomic medicine going mainstream. To do that requires the next generation of sequencers," said Illumina CEO Francis deSouza, according to Wired. "We need price points to keep coming down to make genomic medicine and genomic tests available much more broadly."