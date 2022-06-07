AI sensors have 'substantial' effect on Type 2 diabetes remission, trial finds

An artificial intelligence tool has the potential to put Type 2 diabetes into remission, according to research presented at an American Diabetes Association meeting June 3 in New Orleans.

The randomized controlled trial was designed to compare the Whole Body Digital Twin, a technology that collects metabolism data from noninvasive wearable sensors, versus standard care in sustaining Type 2 diabetes remission. Remission is defined as at least three months with normal blood glucose levels without taking diabetes medication.

The interim analysis of 262 patients found the technology increased diabetes remission by about 84 percent. The tool uses a predictive model to provide individualized guidance on nutrition, sleep, physical activity and breathing to patients and their providers.

"The impact of the program on patient satisfaction, quality of life and total cost of care is substantial and holds significant promise for large populations suffering from metabolic disease globally," the study's lead author, Paramesh Shamanna, MD, said in a June 4 American Diabetes Association news release.

Future long-term studies are needed to support the initial findings, the authors said.