51 health companies make Forbes list of best startup employers

Forbes compiled a list of the best startup employers based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth, and 51 health companies made the list.

The 51 companies listed by their position in Forbes' ranking:

 

  1. TimelyMD
  2. Stellar Health
  3. Woebot Health
  4. Transcarent 
  5. Strive Health
  6. Sword Health
  7. Nice Healthcare
  8. PathAI
  9. Dyno Therapeutics
  10. Notable
  11. Galileo
  12. Cedar
  13. Eden Health
  14. Lyra Health
  15. Embark
  16. Wheel
  17. Capital Rx
  18. Hinge Health
  19. Hazel Health
  20. Forward
  21. CareRev
  22. Kindbody
  23. Thirty Madison
  24. WelbeHealth
  25. Neuralink
  26. Honor
  27. Vesta Healthcare
  28. BrightInsight
  29. Akasa
  30. ConcertAI
  31. IntelyCare
  32. Slptele
  33. Vim
  34. Cityblock Health
  35. Cartessa Aesthetics
  36. Osso VR
  37. Alma
  38. Viz
  39. Lightship
  40. Lumio Dental
  41. BrightPlan 
  42. Thrive
  43. Kaia Health
  44. Cortica
  45. Vastek
  46. Digbi Health
  47. Ro
  48. Proactive MD
  49. Brave Health
  50. Lucence Health
  51. Luma Health

