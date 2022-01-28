5 ways hospitals can match innovation strategy to patients' needs

A human-first approach and clearly defined goals are two of the main aspects patients want to see in a hospital's innovation strategy, according to research branding agency Monigle shared with Becker's.

In partnership with the American Hospital Association and the Society for Health Care Strategy and Market Development, Monigle surveyed 30,138 respondents who were the healthcare decision-makers for their respective households.

All respondents had received medical care in the past two years and had health insurance, with 70 percent of them having private insurance and 30 percent being enrolled in a government plan, excluding Medicaid. The survey was conducted from November through December in 2020.

Here are five ways hospitals can align their innovation strategies to meet patients' needs and preferences, according to the report: