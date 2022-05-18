5 ways digital health can reduce disparities

The pandemic has brought the need to address health inequities into stark focus. The digital health sector, with its ability to expand access to convenient care and spot patient patterns, has an opportunity to reduce those disparities.
On May 16, San Francisco venture fund Rock Health released the results of its survey of digital health trends that could create a more equitable healthcare system. Those insights are:
- Bringing hybrid care to rural households
- Virtual care explicitly tailored to Medicaid members
- Digital health that prioritizes fostering trust with women of color
- Queer and trans competency in virtual care
- Continued investment and innovation for equity-minded digital healthcare