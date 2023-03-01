5 tips for virtual nursing, per the AHA

As more health systems are turning to virtual nursing programs, the American Hospital Association gave five tips to organizations launching virtual nursing programs in a Feb. 28 news release:
- Be inclusive from the start: Organizations rolling out virtual nursing programs should ensure they are receiving input from clinical workers, IT staff and the quality assurance team.
- Allow time for relationship building: It will take time for patients to trust virtual nursing, and hospitals need to allow time for the type of information sharing necessary for a successful virtual nursing program to develop.
- Anticipate technological difficulties: Hospitals should plan for IT outages and find a work-around.
- Do not be afraid to change workflows: Planned workflows may not work as well in real life, and organizations should not be afraid to find new ones that work better.
- Make sure buildings have adequate bandwidth: If a hospital does not account for bandwidth, it will have to continually expand capacity.