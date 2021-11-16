5 health systems that recently launched AI programs

Here are five health systems that each launched a new artificial intelligence initiative in November:

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University was awarded $20 million by the National Institute on Aging to develop AI devices to improve the health of older adults and help them live more independently.



Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Hospital inked a deal to share deidentified patient data with medical image processing platform developer IQ-AI Limited. Under the agreement, St. Jude will provide the artificial intelligence company access to pediatric imaging datasets for use in the development of its patented AI technology, called IB Zero G.



Researchers from Cleveland Clinic published a study detailing how they developed a machine learning tool that predicts whether cancer immunotherapy drugs will be effective for patients.



Cleveland-based University Hospitals deployed AI company Interactions' virtual assistant to schedule appointments, aiming to alleviate long wait times over the phone or accidental misdirections.



UMass Amherst, Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital partnered to develop the Massachusetts AI and technology center for connected care in aging and Alzheimer's disease.