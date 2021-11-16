5 health systems that recently launched AI programs

Listen
Here are five health systems that each launched a new artificial intelligence initiative in November:
- Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University was awarded $20 million by the National Institute on Aging to develop AI devices to improve the health of older adults and help them live more independently.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Hospital inked a deal to share deidentified patient data with medical image processing platform developer IQ-AI Limited. Under the agreement, St. Jude will provide the artificial intelligence company access to pediatric imaging datasets for use in the development of its patented AI technology, called IB Zero G.
- Researchers from Cleveland Clinic published a study detailing how they developed a machine learning tool that predicts whether cancer immunotherapy drugs will be effective for patients.
- Cleveland-based University Hospitals deployed AI company Interactions' virtual assistant to schedule appointments, aiming to alleviate long wait times over the phone or accidental misdirections.
- UMass Amherst, Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital partnered to develop the Massachusetts AI and technology center for connected care in aging and Alzheimer's disease.