5 companies Intermountain is investing in

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the country and has a sizable venture capital arm making some notable investments.
Here are five healthcare companies receiving Intermountain Ventures backing:
- Intermountain joined in with CVS Health and others in a $90 million series E funding round for virtual care company Maven Clinic.
- In March 2022, Intermountain participated in a $16 million series A funding round for Vivante Health, a virtual digestive health company.
- In December 2021, the health system's venture arm participated in the massive $300 million series D funding round for biotech company Freenome.
- In July 2020, Intermountain joined in a $13.6 million series A financing round for virtual care navigation company Gyant.
- In 2019, Intermountain led an investment round for digital care company Omada. In January, the organizations partnered on diabetes care.