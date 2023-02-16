5 companies Intermountain is investing in

Noah Schwartz -

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the country and has a sizable venture capital arm making some notable investments.

Here are five healthcare companies receiving Intermountain Ventures backing:

 

  1. Intermountain joined in with CVS Health and others in a $90 million series E funding round for virtual care company Maven Clinic.

  2. In March 2022, Intermountain participated in a $16 million series A funding round for Vivante Health, a virtual digestive health company.

  3. In December 2021, the health system's venture arm participated in the massive $300 million series D funding round for biotech company Freenome.

  4. In July 2020, Intermountain joined in a $13.6 million series A financing round for virtual care navigation company Gyant.

  5. In 2019, Intermountain led an investment round for digital care company Omada. In January, the organizations partnered on diabetes care. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars