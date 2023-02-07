5 companies Cigna is investing in

Health insurance giant Cigna has an active venture arm making some notable investments in healthcare companies.

Here are five companies that Cigna is investing in:

 

  1. Cigna Venturesjoined in with some health systems to invest in NOCD, a company offering virtual treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder.

  2. The health insurance company participated in a $375 million funding round for Monogram Health, an in-home healthcare company with a focus on kidney health.

  3. In October, Cigna Ventures participated in a $44.5 million growth equity round for virtual mental health company Valera Health.

  4. Cigna Ventures joined in a $130 million series D funding round for Alma, a mental healthcare network.

  5. In July, Cigna Ventures participated in a $223 million series C financing round for digital cardiac care company Cleerly.

