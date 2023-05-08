4 hospitals, health systems testing out ChatGPT

Generative AI such as ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-based chatbot developed by OpenAI, is being touted as a tool that can revolutionize healthcare, and although it is pretty new, hospitals and health systems are working on piloting this technology to see if it can be applied to the clinical setting.
Here are four hospitals and health systems piloting, testing or deploying the new technology:
- Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care said it plans to roll out its ChatGPT-like feature for physicians next week. The organization is rolling out Microsoft's generative artificial intelligence platform from OpenAI that is integrated into Epic's MyChart patient portal so that it can draft messages for clinicians.
- UC San Diego Health and Madison, Wis.-based UW Health are among the first healthcare organizations to pilot a new integration from Epic Systems and Microsoft that uses Azure OpenAI to draft messages within the EHR to patients.
- Boston Children's told Becker's that the organization is hiring a prompt engineer to work on large language models such as ChatGPT. The person will help Boston Children's design and develop prompts to effectively gather data from generative AI programs and refine the models for healthcare-specific applications.