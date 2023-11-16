3 biotech companies laying off workers

As global biotech investment has cooled since the biotech bull market of 2021, some companies have looked to cut more than 25% of their staff.
Here are three biotech layoffs Becker's has reported on since Sept. 12:
- In September, 2seventybio, which makes T-cell drugs for cancer treatment, laid off 176 employees, or 40% of its workforce.
- In October, Sana Biotechnology, a cell and gene therapy company, laid off 29% of its workforce as it looks to focus on its ex vivo cell therapy line.
- In November, Sangamo Therapeutics, a company focusing on the treatment of genetic conditions, laid off 40% of its workforce and closed down its headquarters.