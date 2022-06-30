15 top players in expected $75.1B healthcare analytics market

Healthcare analytics is a burgeoning market, with health systems increasingly using data to drive clinical decision-making, predict patient outcomes and improve financial and operational performance.

The industry is projected to grow from $21.1 billion in 2021 to $75.1 billion in 2026, according to a new report from researcher MarketsandMarkets.

"The use of analytics helps healthcare systems reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of care," a June 28 MarketsandMarkets news release stated. "However, high cost of healthcare analytics software and services and the dearth of skilled professionals are likely to challenge market growth in the coming years."

Here are 15 top players in healthcare analytics, the report found (all but Wipro are based in the U.S.):

IBM

Optum

Cerner

SAS Institute

Allscripts

McKesson

MedeAnalytics

Inovalon

Oracle

Health Catalyst

SCIO Health Analytics

Cotiviti (formerly Verscend Technologies)

CitiusTech

Wipro (India)

VitreosHealth