COVID-19 outbreak grows at Washington hospital, investigation launched

Tacoma, Wash.-based CHI Franciscan health system is working with its local health department to investigate an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at St. Joseph Medical Center, reports The News Tribune.

The health system said it's working "to identify the root of possible transmission" after seven employees and four patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital deep cleaned all rooms on the seventh floor, where the cases were reported, and is limiting new admissions and visitors to the floor, according to The News Tribune. All suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are placed in isolation.

Upcoming inpatient procedures may be postponed "if it is medically safe to do so," CHI Franciscan told The News Tribune.

