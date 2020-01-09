Providence Health strikes labor deals at 3 Washington hospitals

Workers at three Providence hospitals in Washington state reached tentative agreements Jan. 8 with hospital management, according to the union that represents them.

The tentative agreements cover maintenance and service workers at Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, both in Spokane, Wash., as well as professional and technical workers at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.), UFCW 21 said. The union did not include details about the deals, which must still be ratified.

News of the tentative agreements comes as three unions have been negotiating on behalf of 13,000 nurses and other healthcare workers at Providence Health locations in Washington state.

The unions — SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, UFCW 21 and the Washington State Nurses Association — were preparing to strike Jan. 14. But they halted their strike notices Jan. 3, citing progress in talks.

Nurses at Sacred Heart have also reached a tentative agreement. UFCW 21 said nurses at Providence St. Peter, Providence Centralia and Providence St Mary's hospitals are scheduled to continue negotiations Jan. 9.

More articles on human resources:

Verity didn't provide timely public notice of potential Los Angeles hospital closure, RNs allege

20-hour negotiating marathon ends with tentative deal for Washington state nurses

13,000 Providence Health workers postpone strike

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.