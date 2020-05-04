Hospitals and unions: 13 recent conflicts, agreements

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital-union events in April and May.

1. A union lawsuit alleging unsafe working conditions at New York City-based Montefiore Medical Center was dismissed.

2. Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., are alleging unsafe working conditions as the hospital's owner, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, furloughs staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Workers at Las Vegas area hospitals said they are protesting a lack of protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Two unions said they seek immediate safety measures for workers at Chicago-based University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics after the deaths of two members.

5. The Healthcare Professionals and Allied Employees filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration accusing a New Jersey hospital and nursing home of failing to adequately protect workers from COVID-19.

6. The Ohio State University Nurses Organization filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleging Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus has not provided adequate protection for workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Nursing home workers in at least 40 Illinois facilities intend to strike May 8. They seek a short-term one-year contract and greater protections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

8. A coalition of unions representing healthcare workers urged executives at Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care to reduce their own salaries before laying off employees.

9. The union representing nurses at HCA Healthcare facilities across Florida claims new protocols are weakening protections for workers against COVID-19.

10. Unionized workers at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif., approved their first contract with hospital management.

11. Healthcare workers represented by Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW reached agreement with Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.

12. Registered nurses in seven states protested at 15 HCA Healthcare hospitals over what they say is a lack of COVID-19 preparedness.

13. Clark County in Nevada suspended the union contract of medical workers at Las Vegas-based University Medical Center.

