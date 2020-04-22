Unions to McLaren Health Care on salary cuts: You first

A coalition of unions representing healthcare workers is urging executives at Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care to reduce their own salaries before laying off employees.

The coalition — which includes OPEIU Local 459, Teamsters Local 332, SEIU Healthcare Michigan, OPEIU Local 40, UNITE HERE! Local 688 and the Michigan Nurses Association — is asking that executives agree to not make more than $1 million this year.

Based on past IRS tax forms, unions estimate such a pledge would allow about $8.4 million to be invested in supporting front-line workers and buying personal protective equipment.

Front-line healthcare workers say they believe McLaren is prioritizing executive salaries over front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and is misspending its resources, according to the unions.

Kevin Tompkins, senior vice president of marketing and planning at McLaren Health Care, told mlive.com the health system is supporting healthcare workers by giving extra paid time off and time-off benefits, and it has not laid off "needed front-line healthcare workers."

He said there have been limited furloughs and leadership reductions in pay, and the health system is trying to prevent permanent layoffs and return to normal patient care and staffing "over the next several months."

