Queen of the Valley Medical Center union workers get first contract

Unionized workers at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif., have approved their first contract with hospital management, according to the North Bay Business Journal.

The four-year contract covers about 460 National Union of Healthcare Workers-represented employees, including nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, medical technicians and housekeepers.

It includes annual pay increases that will total 14 percent to 24 percent over the life of the contract, as well as $500 to $1,000 ratification bonuses, based on length of service, the Journal reports. The contract also preserves a PPO health plan and includes a grievance and arbitration process.

