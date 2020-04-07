Hospitals and unions: 6 recent conflicts, agreements

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital-union events in March and April.

1. Workers at Providence Kodiak Island (Alaska) Medical Center canceled plans to strike and reached a tentative agreement with management.

2. Clark County in Nevada suspended the union contract for medical workers at Las Vegas-based University Medical Center.

3. Registered nurses in seven states protested at 15 HCA Healthcare hospitals over what they say is a lack of COVID-19 preparedness.

4. Nine hundred union employees at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn will receive raises under a new contract.

5. Registered nurses at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, Calif., began a 48-hour strike on March 5.

6. The University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority Board decided against voluntary recognition of union representation for nurses at Madison-based University of Wisconsin Health hospitals.

