'Tonight was the breaking point': DMC Sinai-Grace nurses protest ER staffing

A group of nurses at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit recently staged a sit-in at the hospital to protest emergency room staffing levels, according to Michigan Radio.

The nurses, who were working the night shift April 5, say the emergency room is understaffed.

"We've had three straight weeks of over 110 patients and an average of 12 to 14 nurses. At night, that drops down to about eight nurses. We've been accepting that and working hard. But tonight was the breaking point. Because we cannot safely take care of your loved ones out here, with just six, seven nurses and multiple vents, multiple drips," nurse Sal Hadwan, posted on Facebook Live April 5.

DMC spokesperson Brian Taylor acknowledged that it is a challenging time for healthcare workers, who "continue to demonstrate their commitment and dedication to our patients."

But he also expressed disappointment about the sit-in that he said a "very small number" of nurses participated in.

Other nurses stepped in to provide care during the action, he said.

