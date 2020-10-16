Washington state hospital CEO asks staff to refrain from political displays

The CEO of a hospital in Washington state is asking employees to refrain from political displays after one employee reacted to the actions of another, the Whitman County Gazette reported.

Hank Hanigan, CEO of Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax, Wash., sent an email to employees Oct. 6 requesting that staff avoid putting flags or signs on vehicles, wearing clothing, or "displaying personal items bearing a political or advocacy message," according to the publication, which cited the email.

His request reportedly came after an employee displayed a police advocacy flag and flags supporting President Donald Trump on her vehicle, and another employee responded by displaying Black Lives Matter material.

"[The police advocacy flag] was the one that offended an employee. She countered it with her own flag," Mr. Hanigan said, according to the Gazette. "People are starting to take sides. We need to get back to focusing on our patients."

The CEO noted his request is not a policy change and was intended to get people to reflect on what's best for patients before acting or reacting.

