US healthcare workers walk off the job: 18 strikes in 2022

Healthcare workers have participated in labor strikes across the U.S., citing concerns about staffing, patient care, working conditions and employee retention.

Eighteen strikes reported by Becker's Hospital Review this year:

1. Members of WCMH United Employees, AFT Local 5099, began a two-day strike Oct. 24 at Hartford HealthCare's Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn.

2. Members of the California Nurses Association began a five-day strike Oct. 24 at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campuses in Oakland and Berkeley.

3. Members of the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa began a three-day strike Oct. 3 at facilities operated by Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

4. Members of the Engineers and Scientists of California Local 20 went on strike Sept. 26 at Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital.

5. Members of the Windham Federation of Nurses Local 5041 began a two-day strike Sept. 22 at Hartford HealthCare's Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn.

6. About 15,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association reached the last day of their three-day strike Sept. 14 at hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.

7. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers began their open-ended strike Aug. 15 at Kaiser Permanente's mental healthcare facilities in Northern California. On Oct. 18, Kaiser and the union reached a tentative agreement to end the strike.

8. Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 829, who began an open-ended strike July 18 at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, Calif., approved a new labor deal about two weeks later.

9. Members of the California Nurses Association began a one-day strike June 23 at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

10. Members of the California Nurses Association began a two-day strike June 22 at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif.

11. Members of the JNESO District Council 1 IUOE-AFL-CIO labor union went on strike May 23 at Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, N.J. The strike ended after workers voted June 22 to accept the hospital's latest contract proposal.

12. Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Hawaii began a three-day strike May 18.

13. Members of the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West ended a five-day strike May 13 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

14. Nurses at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals in Palo Alto, Calif., began a strike April 25.

15. Nurses and healthcare workers at Sutter Health facilities in Northern California went on strike April 18.

16. Nurses at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif., went on strike March 30.

17. Nurses at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning, Pa., began a five-day strike March 13.

18. Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., ratified a new contract Jan. 3, officially ending a 301-day strike.