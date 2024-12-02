Union plans 2nd staff strike at Essentia Health hospital

Members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa are set to begin an open-ended strike on Dec. 9 in Deer River, Minn.

The union represents 70 staff members across Essentia Health-Deer River and the nearby Essentia Health-Homestead nursing home, encompassing skilled maintenance, technical and service roles, according to a Dec. 2 union news release shared with Becker's. The hospital and nursing home are part of Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health, which employs more than 15,000 people.

Union members previously held a five-day strike in early November. Despite subsequent bargaining sessions, they argue the employer continues to propose "sub-standard wage proposals" and policies "to allow non-unit workers to float in to do work — including at higher rates of pay — in a manner that would undermine longtime union workers."

Essentia Health shared the following statement with Becker's:

"Essentia Health is committed to reaching an agreement that recognizes the contributions of our valued colleagues in Deer River while also preserving access to excellent healthcare close to home for our patients.

"Ensuring access to care in rural communities is increasingly challenging, and we encourage the SEIU to work with us toward a sustainable contract that maintains local care for all those who rely on it."

Both sides have been bargaining since August, with the negotiations scheduled to resume Dec. 4.





