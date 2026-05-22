Houlton Regional nurses plan 4-day strike

Nurses at Houlton (Maine) Regional Hospital plan to begin a four-day strike May 26, according to a news release from the Maine State Nurses Association/National Nurses Organizing Committee.

The union, which represents 55 nurses at the 25-bed hospital, said the strike is scheduled to run through May 30. Nurses previously held a two-day strike in 2025.

The union said emergency department staffing has been a key issue in negotiations, particularly following the hospital’s May 2025 closure of its labor and delivery unit. The union is seeking at least three nurses scheduled in the emergency department at all times.

In a statement shared with Becker’s, Houlton Regional said it has offered a 21% pay increase over a three-year contract, along with benefit enhancements. The hospital also said it has developed a contingency plan and will remain open during the strike using temporary replacement workers.



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