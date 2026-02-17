National Nurses United coordinates protests over ICE

Nurses at more than 50 hospitals across eight states plan to stage protests Feb. 19 calling for Congress to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

National Nurses United, the country’s largest union of registered nurses with more than 225,000 members, is coordinating the protests. In a Feb. 13 news release, the organization said ICE, Customs and Border Patrol and other federal immigration enforcement agencies are a public health threat, citing concerns about patient access to care and conditions in detention facilities.

National Nurses United is demanding Congress stop funding these agencies and abolish ICE. “Nurses also blame hospital executives for failing to clearly side with nurses and immigrant patients by acting to keep ICE out of hospitals,” the release said.

Protests will take place at 47 California hospitals, four hospitals in Florida, two in Texas and one hospital in five other states: Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri and North Carolina.

National Nurses United did not provide an estimated number of RNs planning to participate in the protests.

The American Hospital Association declined to comment. Becker’s has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment and will update this article should more information become available.