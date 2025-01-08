Mayo Clinic nurses vote to remove union

Nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Minn., have voted to remove the Minnesota Nurses Association as their bargaining representative.

The vote was 26-15 in favor of removing the union, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

In December, Mayo Fairmont employee Jamie Campbell, RN, filed a petition with the NLRB on behalf of her colleagues, requesting that the agency hold an election on whether to decertify the union, according to a Jan. 8 National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation news release. The foundation assisted with the efforts, and the election occurred on Jan. 6.

The MNA attributed the results, which must still be certified, to what it deemed a well-funded anti-union campaign.

"Mayo Clinic has shown once more that it prioritizes union-busting over supporting its front-line workers and ensuring safe, quality care for patients," MNA President Chris Rubesch, RN, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The union added that despite the setback, it remains committed to safe staffing, better working conditions and patient advocacy.

Mayo Clinic Health System shared the following statement with Becker's.

"This was a staff-led effort, and we are grateful for the confidence our nursing staff has in Mayo Clinic Health System. We look forward to working with them directly."

Mayo Clinic Health System is part of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.