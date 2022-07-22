Maryland health system focuses on coaches, team approach in HR rebrand

Meritus Health in Hagerstown, Md., said it aims to tackle the workforce shortage and retain employees through a rebrand of the organization's human resources department.

The health system announced the rebranding initiative July 18.

As part of the announcement, Meritus Health pointed to the importance of employee engagement and working as a team toward the mission of the organization.

"If people are engaged with their work, and are finding meaning in what they do, they can work alongside their colleagues to work smarter. It's a win-win for both the employee and employer," Meritus Medical Center President and CEO Maulik Joshi, DrPH, said in a news release.

Under the redesign, Meritus Health leadership members are now called "coaches," according to the release.

"'To lead' is the verb; that's what the coaches do. The coach is there to support the team, build them up, give them the resources and help them learn the skills to succeed," Dr. Joshi added.

Meritus Health said the health system rolled out the new initiative in the spring, and team members within the (former) human resources department have reacted positively thus far.

Meritus Health has about 3,000 employees.