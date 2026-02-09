Majority of striking NYC nurses secure tentative contracts

The largest nurses strike in New York City history saw tentative agreements reached Feb. 8–9 to end the strike for about 10,500 nurses at Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside and West, according to a news release from the New York State Nurses Association. The agreements still require ratification, while about 4,200 nurses at NewYork‑Presbyterian continue to strike.

The union did not immediately release full contract details but said nurses reached tentative deals that maintain enforceable safe staffing standards and increase nurse staffing; maintain health benefits; protect against workplace violence; include protections for immigrant and transgender patients and nurses; add safeguards against artificial intelligence; and provide wage increases of more than 12% over three years.

“Nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai systems are heading back to the bedside with our heads held high after winning fair tentative contracts that maintain enforceable safe staffing ratios, improve protections from workplace violence, and maintain health benefits with no additional out‑of‑pocket costs for front-line nurses,” NYSNA President Nancy Hagans, RN, BSN, CCRN, said in the release.

A Montefiore spokesperson confirmed the tentative agreement to Becker’s but declined to comment further while ratification is pending. Becker’s has reached out to Mount Sinai and will update this story if a comment is received.

Nurses began striking at the three hospital systems on Jan. 12. Ratification votes are scheduled Feb. 9-11, and if the agreements are ratified, nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai are expected to return to work on Feb. 14.

The strike at NewYork‑Presbyterian continues. According to the union, the key sticking point in those negotiations remains safe staffing.

In a statement shared with Becker’s Feb. 9, NewYork‑Presbyterian said mediators presented a comprehensive proposal to all parties Feb. 8.

“NewYork‑Presbyterian accepted the proposal, which includes the same wage increases for all three hospitals, as well as preserves the pension, maintains our nurses’ health benefits, and includes increased staffing levels,” the health system said. “We look forward to bringing our nurses back to care for our patients.”