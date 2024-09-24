CommonSpirit workers to picket at 4 California hospitals

Healthcare workers from Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, who are represented by SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, will hold informational pickets Sept. 24-26 at four Dignity Health hospitals across California to protest what they say is the outsourcing of jobs and short-staffing.

The union represents approximately 15,000 CommonSpirit workers statewide, according to a Sept. 20 SEIU-UHW news release. San Francisco-based Dignity Health is part of CommonSpirit, which has more than 2,200 care sites in 24 states.

Union members contend that CommonSpirit has been reducing staff through layoffs and consolidating positions to outside facilities. They specifically cite plans by management at Dignity Health-St. John's Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., to outsource monitor technician jobs from Southern California to Arizona, as well as layoffs announced at Dignity Health facilities in the state, including Sacramento, Bakersfield, Northridge and San Bernardino.

"Too many CommonSpirit patients are already affected by delays in care at Dignity Health hospitals due to the ongoing staffing crisis which will only worsen with these cuts," the union release said.

When asked about the union's assertions, Dignity Health said: "Dignity Health remains dedicated to providing high-quality care to all patients. Any changes made are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and maintaining high standards of service."

Workers — including respiratory therapists, nursing assistants, emergency medical technicians, laboratory assistants, social workers and environmental services workers — are scheduled to protest over these concerns at the following facilities:

Dignity Health-Mercy Hospital Southwest (Bakersfield) (Sept. 24)

Dignity Health-Northridge Hospital Medical Center (Sept. 25)

Dignity Health-Community Hospital of San Bernardino (Sept. 25)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento) (Sept. 26)

"We recognize and respect the right of our employees to participate in today's informational picket," Dignity Health said in a separate statement on Sept. 24. "The safety of our caregivers and patients is our highest priority. Hospital operations are not impacted by today's event."



