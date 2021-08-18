Catholic Health employees approve labor deals at 3 facilities

Employees at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health's St. Joseph Campus, McAuley Residence and St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center have approved new labor contracts, according to health system and union statements.

The contracts, approved Aug. 16 and July 28, cover 175 workers represented by SEIU 1199. Union members at St. Joseph Campus agreed to a four-year contract while those at McAuley Residence and St. Catherine Labouré agreed to one-year contracts.

"We are pleased we could come to terms on new contracts and still position Catholic Health to meet the financial challenges we continue to see in healthcare," Catholic Health Chief Administrative Officer William B. Pryor said in a news release. "We worked with SEIU to negotiate contracts that provide our associates with competitive wages and benefits despite the constraints healthcare providers are facing due to the ongoing effects of the COVID pandemic and continuous changes in healthcare. These new agreements demonstrate the respect and appreciation we have for our associates and allow us to continue providing our patients and residents with the highest quality care and service."

The union also praised the agreement.

Jim Scordato, vice president of SEIU 1199, told Becker's, "We are proud of the work and effort our members put into negotiating these contracts. The significant wage increases, new wage scales and additional time off we won was well-deserved for healthcare workers who have shown steadfast dedication and courage throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

The contracts cover technicians at St. Joseph Campus, licensed practical nurses and services personnel at St. Catherine Labouré, and service and maintenance staff at McAuley Residence.