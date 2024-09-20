Brigham and Women's Faulkner nurses union reaches deal, strike averted

The Massachusetts Nurses Association has tentatively agreedto a three-year contract with Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, averting a planned one-day strike.

The union and hospital reached the agreement on Sept. 19, just days before 500 nurses were prepared to strike on Oct. 1, according to a union news release.

According to the MNA, the new contract includes raises of 25% to 33% over three years, along with full retroactive pay. The agreement must still be ratified by union members.

"We are incredibly proud of this contract agreement that reflects our priority of improving BWFH nurse staffing and making sure all of our patients get the care they deserve," Kathy Glennon, RN, said in the union release.

In a statement shared with Becker's, BWFH President Kevin Giordano said, "We are extremely gratified to have reached agreement with the Massachusetts Nursing Association for a new contract that reflects the incredible care our nurses provide to our patients as well as their tremendous contributions to our Faulkner community."

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, part of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, employs approximately 1,800 workers total.







