6 hospitals seeking CHROs

Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief human resources officers in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. San Ramon (Calif.) Medical Center is seeking a chief human resources officer. 

2. MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City is seeking a chief human resources officer/director. 

3. Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City is seeking a chief human resources officer. 

4. Avita Health System in Galion, Ohio, is seeking a chief human resources officer. 

5. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, is seeking a regional vice president and chief human resources officer. 

6. Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Ind., is seeking a senior vice president and chief human resources officer. 

