50 workers reach labor agreement with Minnesota hospital

Hospital workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa have reached a tentative labor agreement with CHI St. Joseph's Health in Park Rapids, Minn., averting a potential strike.

The agreement between the hospital and the union came Aug. 10, according to an Aug. 12 news release from SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa shared with Becker's.

Members will vote on the agreement in the next week, the union said. The deal includes:

1. Market adjustment raises, including raises over 10% for most workers and some who will receive up to 19% above current wages.

2. Additional 4.5% raises in the second and third years of the agreement.

3. A ratification bonus of $250 and retroactive pay back to July 1.

Nearly 50 hospital workers had planned to strike for two days starting Aug. 13. The contract for the group — including roles such as certified nursing assistants, home health aides, surgical techs, secretary, reception, cook and pharmacy tech — expired June 30, according to the release.

CHI St. Joseph's Health is part of the Midwest Division of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. The hospital was not immediately available for comment.